The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board hired two human resources consultants and a public relations agency at a special meeting this week at a cost of up to $30,000.

The moves come after a year of turmoil at the agency responsible for overseeing unemployment aid and workforce development in the county. The trouble became public last January when its former executive director submitted her resignation and publicly accused it of allowing a hostile environment against people of color.

The board fired former executive director Cathy Rychalsky before her resignation took effect. She later sued the board and Lancaster County, which oversees the board, alleging discrimination and retaliation against a whistleblower. There are also complaints with the state Human Relations Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commissions, but both agencies do not make their investigations public.

In September, a state investigation found the Workforce Development Board had a hostile work environment for people of color, a finding the board disputed. The board also saw a change in leadership and turnover of staff.

The federal lawsuit from Rychalsky was ordered dismissed on Thursday because the parties had agreed to settle the matter privately. Details on the settlement were not available.

The board, through a spokesperson, responded to LNP regarding the settlement:

“While we wholeheartedly denied the claims against Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, we are equally pleased to fully dedicate our energy and resources to help provide the best support possible for job seekers and employers in Lancaster County.”

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, the board hired York-based Alternative HR to conduct investigations at a cost of $100 an hour for up to $10,000. Board approval would be needed to exceed that amount, board documents said. Funds for the service would come from the administrative budget. The company’s Dec. 21, 2022, quote said its fees were $100 an hour for virtual support and $125 an hour for on-site support.

The board also hired Leslie Wireback of Wireback Consulting LCC at a rate of $150 an hour up to $10,000 to provide consulting on updates on regulations and guidelines, personnel support and actions, compliance, performance management, disciplinary actions, termination and other employment-related responsibilities. Wireback, a graduate of Millersville University, is based in Lancaster County and is past president of the Lancaster chapter of Society of Human Resource Management.

The board also hired Scheffey Marketing & Communications for crisis and public communications at $150 an hour up to $9,000. The funds for the service would come from non-program/unrestricted funds and not federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grants. Scheffey was contacted as the board searched for a consultant to “mitigate an emerging negative public sentiment” toward it, according to the public relations agency’s proposal.

The agency had previously designated executive director Anna Ramos as spokesperson.

Scheffey’s Hope Graby responded to LNP | LancasterOnline questions about why the board needed to hire human resources and public relations firms and whether the hirings were related to racism complaints.

“The decision to seek outside support is due to the fact that Lancaster County Workforce Development Board does not currently have an in-house HR department,” the board responded through Graby. “Enlisting the support of HR professionals is part of a proactive and intentional effort to build a stronger culture where team members feel respected and empowered to share concerns about fellow employees and/or leadership. The stronger the team, the greater its impact.”

Lancaster’s Workforce Development Board is one of 22 in the state. It operates as a nonprofit organization with a budget of $6 million and board members appointed by the county commissioners. The board oversees the CareerLink Center, a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses use its services annually.