Dozens of bikers rolled into Christiana Borough on Sunday morning, lining their bikes at the American Legion on Newport Avenue before roaring their engines and taking off on an excursion around portions of southern and eastern Lancaster County.

They rode to raise money for 5-month-old Michaela Faith Scharff, a Philadelphia girl born with esophageal atresia, a disorder where the esophagus doesn’t form properly, according to her mother, Cindy Scharff.

Esophageal atresia is a rare condition, found in one in 2,500 to 4,000 infants worldwide, according to the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Michaela is being cared for at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is scheduled for her eighth surgery in October at Boston Children’s Hospital, the closest hospital that offers jejunal interposition, a complicated surgery to construct an esophagus.

The surgery involves taking part of her small intestine and using it to create a working esophagus, Cindy said, which is 12 hours long with an expected 6-week recovery. The hope is for this surgery to be her last, and going forward, Michaela will live a normal life.

“I have my faith in all the doctor’s hands, I do, I have 100% faith,” Cindy Scharff, 36, said. “I have faith in God that he’s gonna empower them to do everything.”

One of the organizers of Saturday’s fundraising ride, Wendy Haldeman of Lancaster, said she first heard about Michaela about two and a half months ago when Katie Farren, a friend of Cindy’s mother, came into the Happy Rooster Saloon in Gap, where Haldeman works. Farren asked the bar’s workers and customers to help collect can tabs to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which will provide a place for Cindy to stay while she’s in Boston.

One of the ways Ronald McDonald House Charities generates funds is by encouraging supporters to collect the tabs on aluminum cans, which they in turn sell to recyclers. A pound of aluminum can be sold for 50 to 60 cents, according to the organization.

Farren went to school with Michaela’s grandmother until fifth grade, and they lost touch for about 50 years, until they reconnected on Facebook. They got together for lunch, and she heard about Michaela.

“I said to myself, ‘What better place to ask if they can save tabs than at a bar,’” Farren said.

More people started collecting tabs to help Michaela, including Vic's Wayside Inn in Ronks and in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Roxborough where Scharff lives with her mother and three other children, ages 12, 9 and 5. Cindy said she has received a literal ton – 2,000 pounds – in aluminum tabs so far.

The idea for Sunday’s motorcycle ride came about a month ago when a group of workers from the Happy Rooster decided to organize a ride to spread awareness and continue to raise money for the Scharff family, Haldeman said.

“Being how everybody around here, you know, has motorcycles and loves to ride and things, we thought what better way to bring everybody together for a ride,” she said.

Sunday’s ride charged $20 per person and raised $2,120, according to an organizer.

“We’re hoping that we can keep the family like financially set,” Haldeman said, “to take care of, you know, anything they need – gas, food, housing, things like that.”

While she’s in Boston for Michaela’s surgery, Cindy will benefit from the Ronald McDonald House, which offers a free place to stay for families who must travel with a child to receive medical care. The charity asks families with resources to pay $25 a night, but no one is turned away for inability to pay.