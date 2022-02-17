A Lebanon County judge sided primarily with Lancaster County on Thursday in his ruling case seeking payment for the legal bills of then-District Attorney Craig Stedman.

The legal bills stemmed from a dispute between the county and now-Judge Stedman regarding his handling of money in the countywide drug task force.

Philadelphia law firm Kleinbard LLC was seeking $74,139.06 from the county Lebanon County Senior Judge Robert Eby, who was assigned to the case to avoid the conflict of interest posed by a Lancaster judge presiding, ruled Thursday that the county would only have to pay $5,000.

"We think the decision is incorrect as a matter of law and will be appealing," Kleinbard partner Mark Seiberling said.

During oral arguments in January, Lancaster County's attorney Mark Bradshaw argued Kleinbard did not enter into a valid contract with Stedman when the case began. He said that the commissioners specifically set aside money the district attorney’s office could use for legal fees — in the case at hand, $5,000 — meaning the district attorney could not pull funds from other areas of the department’s budget for whatever he sees fit to spend it on.

Kleinbard attorney Francis Notarianni argued its contract with Stedman was valid and that the commissioners had no authority over how Stedman spent money in his budget. After using the $5,000 allocated to his office for legal fees, Notarianni said, Stedman intended to pay the remaining $69,139.06 from accounts for bad check restitution and drug and alcohol diversionary programs.

Background

In February 2019, LNP|LancasterOnline began reporting on personnel issues in the district attorney's office under Stedman. The newspaper reported that Stedman had suspended a prosecutor in his office, who at the time was campaigning for district attorney, in what was described to LNP as a politically motivated action. The county's human resources department later reviewed the matter and determined the prosecutor’s suspension was "related to political campaign activities."

In early March 2019, LNP reported that Stedman used over $20,000 in Drug Task Force money to lease a sport utility vehicle for himself outside of the county's normal procurement process. Stedman also reimbursed himself for miles driven in the vehicle, which was government-owned, though he paid some of the reimbursement back after he was notified that LNP requested records about the vehicle.

In response to LNP’s reporting, the county commissioners issued statements critical of Stedman's actions. The county human resources department also issued recommendations on how the personnel issues in the DA’s office should have been handled.

Following the commissioners’ statements, Stedman hired Kleinbard and sued in Commonwealth Court, claiming the commissioners were interfering with his constitutional authority to independently run his office and also that they were trying to improperly audit his use of drug forfeiture funds.

The commissioners claimed they were merely exercising their First Amendment rights to comment on Stedman's actions and had taken no steps to block his use of the drug forfeiture funds. They also said they had not authoritatively directed him on how to handle the personnel issues.

As the dispute unfolded, the commissioners directed the county controller not to authorize any payments for the district attorney related to the suit.

Stedman’s successor, District Attorney Heather Adams, ended the case when she took office in January 2020.