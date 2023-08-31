Two Lancaster County women have been charged with endangering a child after police found a video online of the two of them making a 2-year-old smoke a vaping device on video.

Elena Zaharchuk, 18, of Manheim Township, and Naomi Wenger, 21, of Strasburg Borough, were charged after Strasburg Borough officers found a video on Aug. 25 of the toddler holding a vaping device. The toddler puts the vaping device to their mouth and quickly coughs out vapor. The video has a caption reading “Kids starting young.”

The officer watching the footage recognized the apartment and went to the location, meeting Zaharchuk and Wenger at Wenger’s residence. Zaharchuk admitted posting the video. Both said they did not know the toddler knew how to use the vape and took it away after.

Both were charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. Zaharchuk has been released on $25,000 bail, and Wenger is in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail. Zaharchuk is represented by attorney Robert Beyer, who declined to comment.

The day before she was charged for child endangerment, Wenger is facing these charges after pleading guilty to multiple terroristic threats charges. In February she called three bomb threats into Martic Township School in southern Lancaster County, where she worked as a substitute teacher’s aide. Wenger was sentenced to five years probation the day before the vaping charges.

The women are scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge William Benner on Sept. 7.

Want the latest crime stories sent to your inbox? Sign up for our free weekly Crime newsletter here.