Spotted lanternflies, the invasive species Pennsylvanians have come to know and squash once or twice, continue to spread across the region and the rest of the state.

One TikTok user is using the platform to educate people in an attempt to slow the invasive species’ spread, as well as show off her creative ways of getting rid of the spotted lanternflies she comes across.

Liv Volker, known as livanysquisher on TikTok, first moved to Lancaster County in 2015 from the Pacific Northwest. She initially posted a video on the social media platform showing herself squish one of the invasive insects, which went viral. Since then, she has amassed over 68 thousand followers and seven million likes on her page.

Volker spoke with a reporter about her TikTok page, what she’s trying to accomplish and the importance of her work.

Note: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How did you get started with TikTok?

So, I was just dabbling on TikTok like everybody else was and I happened to be in the Wegmans parking lot in Lancaster when I killed a spotted lantern fly and recorded it in September 2021. In it, I was saying ‘this is why you need to check your car while you're in a quarantine zone.’ That video, which was like only seven seconds, went viral. I mean I have gone viral several times now so I'm a little bit more used to it now, but that was shocking when that happened.

From that moment, did you decide to build off that momentum with your content? Was that when you focused on spotted lanternflies?

I realized that at that point, there is no one else on TikTok really talking that much about spotted lanternflies. So I was like, ‘well, I have two choices. I can take this as a one off and ignore it, or I can step up and start educating people more about what they are.’ I chose the latter.

The information you share in your TikTok videos is very educational. Where do you get your information that you share?

I go to the Penn State website and they have lots of literature, lots of published pieces. I have a master's degree in science but I'm in healthcare, not in entomology. But that background allows me to be able to read the data and know how to use data. Then I do a lot of you know citizen science.

So you have a full time job – why also spend so much time working on these TikTok videos?

For many reasons. I think economics is a huge part. I know the economic devastation that they (lanternflies) can have. Morally, I just feel like it's the right thing to do. There is no magic wand for this and eliminating them. It's going to take a systematic approach to eliminate spotted lanternflies, which really requires everybody to kind of pitch in and if I'm not leading by example, then what am I doing?

Is it hard to film them and squish them? Have you gotten a system now?

Oh, look at my footage I'm filming because I'm literally filming with my right or left hand and catching with the other, and then realize that I have been filming the grass or something completely different. But in general I've got the hang of it. There are times when I do a lot off camera because I only have so much time in the day to do what I do. So I kind of allocated out that there are days when I don't film and days when I film more. Also, there are days I will just go take care of spotted lanternflies and not film it.

What do you think is the importance of doing what you do on a platform like TikTok? Why use that platform to educate people?

Well, I think what I see in the engagement has shown me that it's important. I get at least five to ten comments a week, if not more, depending on how viral the video is. Comments are about people saying, ‘I've never heard of these. What are they?’ That is a very common question. I don't know how many times I've also gotten the people who've said, ‘Hey, Liv, I want you to know I just saw a spotted lanternfly and because of your video, I knew what it was and I squished it.’ So I know I'm getting reach and that right there is telling me there's a vacuum. I see other people kind of trying to do what I do but I don't see anybody really able to spearhead it.

How has the feedback been on your videos?

So I would say it's about 80% super positive, either really interested in what's going on or grateful. There's about 10% of people who are just your trolls and they're going to… trolls are going to troll and it’s whatever, you know, they're just there to get a rise out of you.

Then there are these people who do not actually understand, but think they understand ecology, the environment and invasive species and don't understand there's a difference between an invasive species, a non-native species and a pest. But those people sometimes can be difficult to deal with because you're like ‘no no, we really do need to unalive them.’

How do you handle pushback like that?

I mean, the first place I always come from is education. I mean, I can show people videos of what they're doing to the trees. I can show them now trees that are dead or dying that are as a direct result of spotted lanternflies, so I can show them evidence. I'll continue to show them evidence and go as far as I can.

But I'll be honest, if they're just there to argue about it and they're not willing to start looking at the research and articles and just want to argue like that, I just block them. I have other people who are more valuable who could use my time.

So you also said “unalive” before. Why do you use that term?

It is a TikTok term. So part of what happens on TikTok – and this is a whole separate issue – is there's a lot of censorship. If I say the wrong words, they will suppress my videos or they will give me content community guideline violations. I've gotten a couple for showing a bottle of bugs. So I'll usually have to put on things that I think will be controversial, I have to put that it's educational material.

Does that get frustrating? Do you still value the impact of TikTok for educating or does that kind of take away from its impact in your opinion?

I think more industries should use TikTok to educate. The big problem is invasive species. I don't think that we realized how big of a problem it was until we started really seeing the environmental impact that they're (lanternflies) having. Now they're here and we're learning more and more about what they're doing, and it's time to step up.

I also think that it is going to take a systematic approach that needs to start at all levels and needs to be local city, township, county and state. But that's not happening, every township is doing things differently. Some are not doing anything. West Earl has tape up all over their trees without any kind of protection, no wildlife barriers. They are so lucky that it's only been other insects that have gotten stuck on it, and that they haven't had any birds yet. I asked them to put barriers up and they're not. So there needs to be more resources.

What have you thought about the state’s response to spotted lanternflies?

One of the things that I do find really frustrating is that Pennsylvania’s response has been so limited. There's no signs up in any of our parks. You would not know unless you stopped at a rest stop that you needed to check your car. They were talking about how sightings were not being…there was a decrease in their sightings.

How do you think we stop spotted lanternflies then?

I think that people should not think about this as a global thing. If they can focus on their own area, their own trees, their own little microbe where they're going and trying to focus on keeping that area free of spotted lanternflies, it will feel much more rewarding and it will be more successful in the long run.

I have recent posts that I put up about this. There were a couple but one of them was basically saying, ‘Look, it's too overwhelming to look at this huge picture. You've got to bring it down and you can make a difference on a local level.’ If all of us are doing a little, then it's going to make a huge difference.