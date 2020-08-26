A Lancaster County woman has been sentenced to a year in prison and fined $25,000 for filing $15 million in false and fraudulent liens against an employee of the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said Tuesday.

Dorothy Recarde, 68, of Kirkwood, filed the liens after mailing the IRS letters "that espoused sovereign citizen ideology, an anti-government movement that, among other things, denies the government’s authority to impose taxes," according to McSwain in a news release.

Recarde's business, Summerbeam Woodworking, had owed about $24,000 in federal taxes, according to the release.

“The sovereign citizen movement is nonsense and will be treated as such,” McSwain said in the release. “And if you use it as an excuse to harass and retaliate against an IRS agent, you’re going to jail. Then you’ll have plenty of free time to think about the consequences of flouting the law.”

Recarde's attorney, Heather J. Mattes, said the situation started when Summerbeam Woodworking was unable to pay taxes after the housing crash in 2008.

"Unfortunately on this occasion, she was influenced by the sovereign citizen scam, where under the guise of education, they encourage ordinary citizens to challenge the authority of the IRS," Mattes said. "She fell into that trap."

Recarde, Mattes said, has taken responsibility for her conduct, expressed remorse and pleaded guilty to trying to obstruct the IRS. She argued that the behavior did not constitute harassment or intimidation.

The news release indicates Recarde pleaded guilty in December to corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the Internal Revenue Service.

The sentence by U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond is within guidelines, Recarde said, but she feels that "jailing a 68-year-old asthmatic woman, in the age of covid, for this sort of error in judgment, is a waste of federal resources and abuse of judicial discretion."

Recarde is scheduled to report to prison in October, Mattes said. Along with the prison sentence and fine, Recarde will also have one year of supervised release.