A Lancaster County woman drowned in a pond at the WellSpan Philhaven mental and behavioral health campus in Lebanon County Friday afternoon, according to local officials.

Cornwall Borough police and First Aid & Safety Patrol EMS in Lebanon County responded to Philhaven, located at 283 S. Butler Road in Lebanon County, at 2:14 p.m. Friday, according to an informational release from police Chief Bruce Harris.

Officers arrived at the campus and found WellSpan Philhaven staff performing CPR on the 47-year-old Lancaster County woman.

As of Friday evening it was unknown how the woman, a patient of the facility, entered the pond area located north of the main building, he said.

Harris declined to identify the woman pending notification to her family.

She was later pronounced dead by a member of the Lebanon County Coroner’s office, according to the release.