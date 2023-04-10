Police plan to charge a Lancaster Township man with murder after his wife died a week after they say he attacked her.

Kylee Ortiz, 23, died at a local hospital Sunday, WGAL reports.

Kylee Ortiz told investigators her husband choked her on April 2 at their home in Lancaster Township, WGAL reports. Police were called to their home twice that day for reports of a domestic situation.

The next day, Kylee Ortiz went to the hospital for treatment, and on Thursday, she was admitted to the ICU, WGAL reports. Police said doctors told them she suffered a blood infection from being choked.

Manheim Township Police Department charged Jordan Ortiz, 25, with aggravated assault and strangulation on Friday, according to his docket.

Jordan Ortiz is in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is April 13 at 8:45 a.m.