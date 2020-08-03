A Lancaster County woman attempted to bring a loaded .22 caliber handgun on an airplane at Harrisburg International Airport on Saturday, officials said.

Transportation Security Administration officers were able to catch the pink-and-black-colored handgun with the help of a security checkpoint X-ray machine, according to a news release. Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority police officers were alerted and confiscated the handgun.

The woman, from Paradise, was cited on weapons charges.

So far this year, two handguns have been confiscated at the Harrisburg International Airport, the release said.

Travelers with firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in the carry-on bags. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is a $4,100 fine.

