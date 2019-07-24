York County detectives say a Columbia woman defrauded her 86-year-old mother-in-law of more than $150,000 while acting as her power of attorney.

The York County district attorney’s office said investigators uncovered an elaborate scheme by Donna Guiles to defraud her mother-in-law of real estate valued at $125,600. Officials said she also made 196 unauthorized charges against her mother-in-law’s bank account that “did not benefit her due to her living situation.”

Guiles, 54, of the 400 block of Maple Street, was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and theft by deception.

York County detectives began investigating in January after officials at Union Community Bank in Lancaster shared concerns about the 86-year-old's account.

Some of the unauthorized charges were for items from grocery, hardware and furniture stores; Wine and Spirit shops; wireless internet; gasoline; Direct TV and home improvements on real estate she does not own.

Guiles "abused the trust she was given as (her mother-in-law's) power of attorney," York County District Attorney David Sunday said.

Guiles was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.

