The York County District Attorney's Office says that a Columbia woman defrauded her 86-year-old mother-in-law of more than $150,000 while acting as her power of attorney.

Donna Guiles, 54, who lives in the 400 block of Maple Street in Columbia, spent $157,343.18 on nearly 200 unauthorized charges on her mother-in-law's bank account. She's being charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and theft by deception.

York County detectives began investigating in January after officials at Union Community Bank in Lancaster brought up their concerns about the 86-year-old's account.

The district attorney's office said that money was spent on real estate valued at $125,600 and 196 charges that include Direct TV, wireless internet, wine and spirits shops, grocery stores, gas, and other various purchases.

Guiles "abused the trust she was given as [her mother-in-law's] power of attorney," York County District Attorney David Sunday said.

