Accused of holding a knife to a 5-month-old baby’s neck, a Millersville-area woman now faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child and a number of lesser charges.

Rhiannon L. Enck-Polaski, 27, also used a metal baby bouncer as a weapon, hitting another woman with it four times, Manor Township police said.

Police said they were called about 10:02 a.m. July 10 to the 200 block of Walnut Hill Road, where a domestic dispute was reported.

There, officers were told that Enck-Polaski and the other woman had been in an argument before getting into a physical fight, according to police.

That’s when Enck-Polaski assaulted the other woman with the baby bouncer, causing cuts and bruises, police said.

At some point during the fight, Enck-Polaski grabbed a steak knife and threatened to kill the other woman, police said.

The same steak knife was held to the 5-month-old’s neck, police said, adding that Enck-Polaski also is accused of throwing the baby onto a couch and slapping its legs.

Enck-Polaski also used the knife to hit a television, breaking it, police said.

Online court documents show that Enck-Polaski faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as lesser charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

Enck-Polaski was arranged on those charges Thursday and is free from incarceration on $10,000 unsecured bail, the documents show. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

