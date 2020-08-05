Lancaster County will not open up police communications for the public to hear, the Board of Commissioners decided on Tuesday.

Commissioner Craig Lehman, who pushed for reversing the 2017 decision to encrypt police communications, made a final effort to compromise by advancing a plan that would allow a 30-minute delay before the communications would become public.

Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino ultimately believed the argument that encryption protects officers and the public’s private information outweighed Lehman’s argument that allowing the public to listen would promote transparency and good police-public relations.

“I think by allowing for the delay of police transmissions, (it) provides for transparency in a reasonable way and I think it also protects officer safety," Lehman said. "I do believe firmly with every fiber of my being ... transparency is good for law enforcement, it's good for all of us.”

In 2017, the prior board of commissioners, consisting of Parsons, Lehman and now former Commissioner Dennis Stuckey, directed Lancaster County-Wide Communications to encrypt police transmissions, preventing the general public from hearing the communications.

The thinking behind the move - which Parsons and Stuckey favored and Lehman opposed - was the change would protect police from ambushes and secure personal information about crime victims and witnesses. That view was championed by former West Hempfield Township police Chief Mark Pugliese I, who at the time was head of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association.

D'Agostino, who was not on the board when the original decision to encrypt was made, said he considered both sides of the issue before making up his mind and ultimately decided that open communications are a risk.

"Let me be clear, for me, transparency in government deliberations, decisions and actions is essential to a well-functioning democracy," he said. "However, like other rights and freedoms we enjoy here in the United States, which have some limitations, so to does the ideal of transparency,” D’Agostino said.

The three commissioners began Tuesday’s meeting by voicing their opinions on the matter, and after it was clear encryption would not be reversed, only one of the eight police chiefs in attendance spoke.

Kevin McCarthy, East Earl Police chief and president of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association, did speak up to say had the commissioners decided to decrypt the system, his membership would not have complied.

“The chiefs association voted that the radios won't be touched," McCarthy said. He later explained he meant they would not have handed over their radios in the event the decision had gone the other way.

McCarthy also offered a suggestion to Lehman. He asked if it would be possible to include police activity on the county’s live incident blotter, which currently shows the general location, nature of the incident and responding emergency medical and fire units.

There was no discussion of McCarthy's suggestion and the conversation moved on to other topics.

Several emergency medical and fire service members in recent weeks had asked that they be allowed access to the encrypted system to aid in inter-service communication and more effective emergency response.

With no objection from the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association or the Lancaster County branch of the Fraternal Order of Police, and with D’Agostino in agreement, Parsons suggested allowing some of each fire and emergency medical group’s leadership access to encrypted communications.

The switch would be an administrative action and does not require a vote.

Lehman concluded by saying that he felt his proposal was a pro-law enforcement move that would help foster trust with the community, and that the 30-minute delay should alleviate the officer safety concerns.

"In 2017 I opposed police encryption because I didn't think it was good for law enforcement," Lehman said. "In 2020, I'm making the same argument. You may not all agree with me, but transparency is good for law enforcement."