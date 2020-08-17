Lancaster County will get a break from 90-degree days, according to weather officials.

In fact, according to the National Weather Service of State College, the county won’t see temperature highs in the 90s for at least a week.

Today will be partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, and then possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said.

The high temperatures today, tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the low 80s, NWS said. The rest of the week will see highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the week is forecast to be sunny and rain-free, though there’s a chance for showers in the afternoon on Saturday.

Lancaster County likely hasn’t seen the end of 90-degree days, said Eric Horst, director at Millersville University’s Weather Information Center. There’s a chance for another day or three with 90-degree temperatures.

He added that the worst of the heat is over this year, “while the worst of the humidity and tropical showers may still be ahead of us.”