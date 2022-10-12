Lancaster County’s top elections official says the county will follow guidance from state officials to count undated mail-in ballots for this year’s general election, but will also separate the ballots in anticipation of more legal challenges on the matter.

Christa Miller, the county director of elections, announced the policy during a board of elections meeting Wednesday, just a day after the U.S. Supreme Court added to a dizzying set of rulings on undated ballots.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday voted 7-2 to vacate a federal appeals court opinion that ruled in a case concerning a judge’s race in Lehigh County. That ruling had ordered undated ballots to be counted because disqualifying a voter for such a reason amounted to a technicality.

In August, a Commonwealth Court judge ruled similarly, ordering Lancaster, Berks and Lafayette counties to include undated ballots in their certification of the May primary.

The move by the Supreme Court on Tuesday seems to stand at odds with the Pennsylvania Department of State, which has told counties to count undated mail-in ballots. Lancaster County officials intend to follow the state’s guidance, but will keep the ballots in a separate pile.

The three commissioners, who make up the county board of elections, said the flurry of legal rulings is confusing for everyone, and county officials are still reviewing the Supreme Court action.

A positive sign amid the uncertainty, Commissioner Josh Parsons said, is that election officials are receiving fewer mail-in ballots without a date written on the outer envelope.

Miller told commissioners that her department is still well-positioned for Election Day, Nov. 8.

The county had received nearly 13,000 mail-in ballots as of Wednesday, Miller said. About 36,500 voters have requested mail-in ballots, and voter registration continues to tick up, she said. As of Wednesday, 350,388 people were registered to vote in the county.

Voters have until Oct. 24 to register to vote and can apply for a mail-in ballot as late as Nov. 1.

Polling place changes

The board of elections also approved changes to 11 polling place locations. Several of those changes were polling places returning to retirement communities, after they moved during the pandemic. Five locations in Lancaster city needed to be changed because School District of Lancaster opted to stay open on Election Day.

Miller said the elections office learned of that change in mid-September, less than two months from Election Day.

The elections office also worked with Lancaster Parking Authority to reserve parking spaces in front of city polling locations, including at the Ware Center in downtown Lancaster.