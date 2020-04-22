Despite May's close proximity, this week's weather will be cool and rainy in Lancaster County.

A freeze warning issue early Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service in State College will be in effect and will extend to 9 a.m.

Eric Horst, Millersville University's weather information center director, said in a special weather statement that this week's temperatures will be "unseasonably cool and unsettled" with temperatures below late April's normal temperatures of mid-and-upper 60s.

"Combined with last week, this makes for the longest stretch of below-average temperatures since November," Horst said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see temperatures in the low 50s, Horst said.

The National Weather Service has forecast northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, and some gusts up to 30 mph on Wednesday.

While Wednesday is not forecast to be rainy, Thursday, Friday and Saturday all have a chance of showers, NWS said.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will range from the low 40s to the high 50s, the weather service said.

"When will a warmer pattern return?" Horst asked. He predicted warm conditions to begin "sometime between April 29 and May 3."