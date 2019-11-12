Tonight, Lancaster County will be able to see November's full moon, known as both the full beaver moon and the full frost moon, tonight.

The moon rise will start at 5:17 p.m. and continue until 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, said the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The conditions for Lancaster County will be cold, but mainly clear, according to AccuWeather.

Origin of name, history

Before traditional calendars, many Native American groups kept a calendar that revolved around the moon cycles.

This is the reason that every full moon of the year has a name and an attached significance, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Some Native American groups referred to November's full moon as the full beaver moon because it's the time of year where beavers gather food and build their shelters, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Another interpretation of the name could be to signify the time of the year to build beaver traps to gather pelts for winter.

A couple of other names for the moon are the full frost moon and the full mourning moon. The origins aren't clear.

The last full moon of the year will be the full cold moon, or the long nights moon, which will be at its brightest Thursday, Dec. 12.

Remaining astronomical events in 2019

- Leonids meteor shower, Nov. 17

- Full cold moon, Dec. 12

- Geminids meteor shower, Dec. 14

- Ursids (small) meteor shower, Dec. 21 to 22

