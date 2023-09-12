A Lancaster County wildlife rehabilitation center had an unusual patient check in on Monday – a flamingo.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, located in Washington Boro, specializes in caring for birds of prey, like hawks and eagles and owls. But that didn’t deter staff from taking in the bird, a native of the caribbean.

“We actually are having specialty flamingo food brought in, shipped in from another state,” said Tracie Young, wildlife rehabilitator and director of the center. “This bird is gonna be with us for some time.”

Two flamingos were spotted in Franklin County last week, believed to have been blown off course by the remnants of Hurricane Idalia. On Monday, a birder capturing photos of the flamingoes saw a snapping turtle get ahold of one bird’s leg. According to Young, the photographer jumped into the water which scared the turtle away.

Later that day, a state game warden gave the injured flamingo to the Raven Ridge center, Young said. Assisted by Dr. Lynn Libby of Companion Animal Hospital, the injured flamingo was taken into surgery immediately.

The bird suffered tissue, tendon and muscle damage, and according to Young, the recovery is going to be at least a couple weeks. In the meantime, the flamingo is being kept inside the center.

“It’s gonna be a long rehab for this guy,” she said. “The dressings need changed twice a day, he’s on some really powerful antibiotics, pain medication.”

The center has no intention of releasing the flamingo in Lancaster County, Young said. The goal is to bring the other flamingo to the center and make arrangements to get them both back to Florida.

“But right now, it’s keeping the bird stable,” she said. “It’s all in a new environment, it doesn’t have its mate.”

Young opened the Raven Ridge center in 2014 which isn’t open to the public, serving 17 counties in Pennsylvania. She said she runs the center on donations.

“We’re only able to do this with donations from the public,” she said. “We never know what’s coming in. Who would have thought a flamingo would be here?”