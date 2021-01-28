A mass COVID-19 vaccination site capable of delivering over 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day is in the works, Lancaster County government and health officials said Thursday.

But specifics on such a site, like vaccines, were in short supply. And officials said the biggest challenge they face currently is securing an adequate and consistent supply of vaccine.

While the county awaits a more reliable supply of the vaccine, “logistics are in an advanced planning stage,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said, “with such things as admin and site management, clinical and pharmacy services, centralized registration, staffing, (human resources), traffic control, (information technology), security (and) communications.”

Few additional details about the site, such as where it will be located, how much it will cost, and when it will be opened, were provided by D’Agostino and the other officials who spoke with the press at the Lancaster County Emergency Training Center in East Hempfield Township.

“This is not going to be ready tomorrow, or in a matter of days,” D’Agostino said. “We are still a matter of weeks away from completing the planning stage and getting to implementation. But this gives time for ramping up vaccine rollout, both from the federal and state government.”

D’Agostino also announced that a website — vaccinatelancaster.org — will launch on Monday to serve as a hub for information about the vaccine in Lancaster County. While the website could be used to register for appointments at the mass vaccination facility, the county does not plan to create a single registration system.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, urged county residents to contact their existing health care providers to inquire about how to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Few details

Of the mass vaccination site, Ripchinski said work had been occurring “almost daily” over the past few weeks involving local government, officials from the major health systems and the concert and events logistics firm Rock Lititz. They hope to create a plan to vaccinate “several thousand” people daily at such a site.

Asked about Rock Lititz’s involvement, spokeswoman Jill Brown said, “We’re deferring to LGH (Lancaster General Hospital) to share info with media at this time.”

Ripchinski did not offer exact details on how the site would be staffed, but said the hospital has more than 200 volunteers ready to work at the site and expects to have more come forward.

Asked where the site would be located, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said they “were not prepared today” to say where it would be but that it would be “centrally located” in the county

As to the cost, Parsons did not have an exact estimate, but suggested remaining CARES Act funds, approximately $4 million, could be used, but that the county “was willing to put up whatever is necessary to get this done.”

The county’s Emergency Management Agency in December said it had approvals to open vaccination sites at McCaskey East High School in Lancaster city and the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville if the state approved mass distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. The agency emphasized it would open one or both sites only if health care facilities and pharmacies lacked the capacity to manage the demand for vaccinations.

The county appears to be moving away from those locations, with Parsons saying a location has not been selected and Ripchinski saying “from the foundation of (the McCaskey and Solanco) plans, that’s what we’re using to create a larger, megasite that would not only have larger capacity but would be an indoor setting.”

Frustrated with state

The commissioners and Ripchinski were united in their frustration with the state’s vaccine distribution efforts. Ripchinski said LGH requested 4,500 doses this week but received less than half of that, and Parsons and D’Agostino questioned why Lehigh County, with a population a third less than Lancaster’s, has received more than two and half times the number of doses.

LNP|LancasterOnline asked the state Department of Health about its distribution formula and is awaiting a reply.

Ripchinski and the commissioners also said the state’s move to significantly expand the number of people eligible for vaccination complicated the process because it created even greater demand for a limited number of available doses.

As of Thursday, 41,000 vaccines had been delivered to health care providers in Lancaster County. So far, 24,818 Lancaster County residents have had at least the first dose of the vaccine, which is 4.5% of the county’s population of 545,724.

While Ripchinski was optimistic about the mass vaccination site, he also stressed the importance of continuing to take precautions against the coronavirus.

Based on the countywide positivity rate of 12%, Ripchinski said there is a 1-in-8 chance of being exposed to the virus if someone encounters another person outside their home.

“All of this drives home the importance to continue to physically distance, wear a mask and effectively wash your hands,” he said.

According to data from the county, nearly 37,000 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in 844 deaths.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters Hurubie Meko and Chad Umble contributed to this report.