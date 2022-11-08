If you were up early Tuesday morning and looked to the sky, you likely saw a crimson moon as a result of a total lunar eclipse.

The total lunar eclipse was visible from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. as the Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. Known as the blood moon, the moon appeared as a reddish-orange.

At the peak of the eclipse, the moon was 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists.

Tuesday's lunar eclipse marked the second this year, the first being in May. If you missed out on this morning's interstellar light show, you'll have a while to wait to see the next one − the next total lunar eclipse won't happen until 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.