The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Monday, beginning at 7 a.m.
The advisory will extend until 8 p.m., the weather service said.
Winds are predicted to be around 20 to 25 mph, with some gusts up to 50 mph.
3/4" of rain so far (thru 6:45am) @millersvilleu Weather Center...and we've got more on the way. The current batch of steady rain should exit by ~9:00am; however, a couple more rounds of gusty showers and isolated storms are likely to develop btwn 11:00am - 4:00pm. Stay aware! pic.twitter.com/Tt0mp9Z9FL— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 13, 2020
NWS said showers are to be expected, as well as a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
A few storms could be severe.
Despite the rain, Monday's highs will be in the lower 70s, NWS said.
Monday evening will be mostly clear, the weather service said, with a slight chance of showers.
Evening winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with some gusts reaching 35 mph, NWS said.