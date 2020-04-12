The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Monday, beginning at 7 a.m.

The advisory will extend until 8 p.m., the weather service said.

Winds are predicted to be around 20 to 25 mph, with some gusts up to 50 mph.

NWS said showers are to be expected, as well as a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Despite the rain, Monday's highs will be in the lower 70s, NWS said.

Monday evening will be mostly clear, the weather service said, with a slight chance of showers.

Evening winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with some gusts reaching 35 mph, NWS said.