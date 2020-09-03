Thunderstorm 3 080719
A thunderstorm rolls through Lancaster County, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Update 5:58 p.m.

The tornado watch has been shortened for Lancaster and York counties and now is in effect there through 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service

Update 5:32 p.m.

In addition to the ongoing tornado watch that's in effect until 10 p.m. across multiple states, central Lancaster County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.

The storms could bring penny-sized hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations in Lancaster and York counties that could be impacted are: Lancaster, York, Columbia, Millersville, Willow Street, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Maytown, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Strasburg, Mountville, Hallam, Marietta, Wrightsville, North York, Yorklyn, Windsor, Yorkana, Smithville and Holtwood.

Posted 3:41 p.m. Sept. 3, 2020

A tornado watch that spans several states and includes Lancaster County has been issued until 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, a few tornadoes are likely across the area, which includes parts of Delaware, Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Potentially damaging storms could blow through Lancaster County Thursday evening. Some storms could contain hail up to the size of a quarter and scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph.

