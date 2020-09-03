Update 5:58 p.m.

The tornado watch has been shortened for Lancaster and York counties and now is in effect there through 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Update 5:32 p.m.

In addition to the ongoing tornado watch that's in effect until 10 p.m. across multiple states, central Lancaster County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.

The storms could bring penny-sized hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations in Lancaster and York counties that could be impacted are: Lancaster, York, Columbia, Millersville, Willow Street, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Maytown, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Strasburg, Mountville, Hallam, Marietta, Wrightsville, North York, Yorklyn, Windsor, Yorkana, Smithville and Holtwood.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lancaster PA, York PA, Columbia PA until 6:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qbHMd8D2yX — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 3, 2020

Posted 3:41 p.m. Sept. 3, 2020

A tornado watch that spans several states and includes Lancaster County has been issued until 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, a few tornadoes are likely across the area, which includes parts of Delaware, Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Potentially damaging storms could blow through Lancaster County Thursday evening. Some storms could contain hail up to the size of a quarter and scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph.

Just in case you haven't heard...we're in a #TornadoWatch. Main concern for Lancaster looks to be 5:00pm-7:00pm, but remain "heads up" throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/19VrrLpg1z — E. Horst (@MUweather) September 3, 2020

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/0KDWq0tIxK — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 3, 2020

With a tornado watch in place for our Southeastern counties today, it's important to know what exactly that means. Stay up to dates on watches and warnings in your area through social media, local news, or radio. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, take action! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/Nd5sGzMrYp — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 3, 2020

The threat for severe thunderstorms is increasing across far southern PA. Damaging winds will be the main threat, a few tornadoes will also be possible. #PAwx https://t.co/zXFF9stPrt — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 3, 2020

The @NWSSPC has moved the Enhanced outlook into SE PA for this afternoon and evening. Hazards from storms include damaging winds, an isolated tornado or two, and large hail. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today and "When thunder roars go indoors!" #PAwx pic.twitter.com/Spl61sUaDI — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 3, 2020