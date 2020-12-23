A Christmas Eve flood watch was issued for Lancaster County, with heavy rains in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The flood watch begins on Thursday afternoon and extends in to Christmas morning.

Thursday's warmer temps, along with heavy rains, could cause rapid flooding of small streams, NWS said.

Flooding is "more probable" in areas where storm drains are clogged up with piles of snow, NWS said.

Upward of 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected Thursday night.

Tomorrow's high will be around 59, dropping down to a low of 36.

The flood watch also encompasses Millintown, Chambersburg, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg and York.

For more Lancaster County news: