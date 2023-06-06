Lancaster County has an increased risk of rapid wildfire growth and spread according to the National Weather Service in State College, which issued a fire weather watch all day Tuesday due to dry conditions and high winds.

The weather watch is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with expected wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour and dry lightning strikes. The NWS warns that intentional burns could easily get out of control in these conditions. Schuylkill and Lebanon counties are also under the fire watch for the day.

The watch was issued right after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert for the county due to wildfires in eastern Canada. The alert was classified as code orange, the second highest category.

The DEP asked residents to refrain from using fireplace and wood stoves as well as openly burning leaves, trash and other litter, as well as using gas-powered lawn equipment.

The Lancaster County commissioners are set to vote on a 30-day burn ban, which would prevent residents from doing any outdoor burning after the driest May on record in Lancaster.

If approved on Wednesday the ban would be put in effect Friday, applying to all open-air fires in the county. Violators would be subject to a $100 fine for the first offense, increasing for subsequent infractions. It is the first burn ban since 2012.