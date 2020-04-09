Storm June 29

Storm clouds roll in over St. Mary's Church on Vine Street, seen from the top of the Steinman Park Garage on Saturday, June 29, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Lancaster County is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The county is forecast to see sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, and could gust up to 50 mph, the NWS stated in its advisory.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon in northern Lancaster County.

Thursday afternoon, Akron, Ephrata, Leola, New Holland, Adamstown, Terre Hill, Reamstown, Denver and Churchtown were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The warning expired at 12:30 p.m.

