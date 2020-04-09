Lancaster County is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The county is forecast to see sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, and could gust up to 50 mph, the NWS stated in its advisory.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon in northern Lancaster County.

Thursday afternoon, Akron, Ephrata, Leola, New Holland, Adamstown, Terre Hill, Reamstown, Denver and Churchtown were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The warning expired at 12:30 p.m.