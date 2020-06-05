More thunderstorms are in the forecast today for Lancaster County, followed by a mostly dry weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the county until midnight Saturday. This means conditions would be favorable for areas to flood quickly.

NWS warned of localized flooding in a hazardous weather report issued for multiple counties in central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster.

In addition, towns in southern Lancaster County have been included in a special weather statement, indicating heavy rain and the potential for pea-sized hail. The storm is forecasted to hit towns like Gap, Holtwood and Quarryville.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More showers are expected tonight, mainly after 10 p.m., NWS said.

The temperature will warm up this weekend.

Saturday's high is expected to be around 86, with a low chance of rain. The temp will drop down a bit more Sunday, with a high expected near 75 and a 10% chance of rain.

Click here for the seven-day forecast.