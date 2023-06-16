Lancaster County is under a Code Orange air quality alert until midnight Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Friday.

The department said a low pressure weather system over New England will produce breezy winds from the northwest during the day Saturday. The winds are expected to bring wildfire smoke from Canada, which will make the air unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In Code Orange conditions, children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly are encouraged to minimize their time spent outdoors and to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

The air quality alert also covers Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties.

DEP also said sunny weather on Sunday could lead to high levels of ozone in the region, which can pose a threat to some people. The state encourages residents to check the AirNow.gov website to get the latest readings on local air quality.