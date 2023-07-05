Lancaster County will be under a Code Orange air quality alert Thursday, meaning the air will reach unhealthy pollution levels for children, the elderly and people with existing health conditions.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said sunny weather and high temperatures will create high ozone levels in the area. Car exhaust and industrial air emissions usually add to higher ozone concentrations, the release said, but wildfire smoke can also add to that.

Lancaster has been under several air quality alerts over the past several weeks due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The latest alert was last Friday.

Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties are also included in the alert.

The DEP recommends people limit vehicle use Thursday to reduce ozone pollution. People are also encouraged to check the AirNow.gov website to get the latest readings on local air quality.

