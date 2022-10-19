Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert D. Lapp had the day off and had just put up a storm door when two fellow state troopers drove by his house on the east edge of Lancaster city. The troopers saw Lapp and asked him for help with an arrest.

The day was Oct. 16, 1972.

State police had gotten a call from police in New Jersey that an escaped prisoner serving life sentences for three murders was hiding out in an apartment at East King Street and Cottage Avenue. It was just around the corner and a block away from Lapp’s Parkside Avenue house.

Lapp didn’t tell his wife, Peggy, what the troopers said to him. She handed him his coat.

Lapp, 30, told her if it didn’t take long, he’d be right back. If it took awhile, he’d head over to the Broad Axe Inn to watch “Monday Night Football.”

Instead, it took his life.

A trooper pushed on the door of the escapee’s hideout. It opened.

Lapp, armed with a shotgun and wearing a flak jacket, told the officers with him that he would go in first.

Another trooper flicked on the light in the 12-by-12-foot apartment.

The escapee, Alfred Casanova Ravenell, came out of the bathroom and opened fire, striking Lapp once in the head.

Lancaster city officer James Snyder was behind the two officers Lapp was with and told them to get out of the way. He fired his shotgun loaded with buckshot. One of the pellets struck Ravenell in the head, killing him.

Retired trooper Carl Harnish, who went to the apartment the night of the shooting and who conducted interviews with police afterward, recounted the details of Lapp’s killing during a 50th anniversary memorial service Wednesday at the Lafayette Fire Company.

Remembering Lapp

Lapp’s widow and two of her three sons, Jeff Lapp and Scott Lapp, were present. So were more than 50 uniformed troopers from Lancaster’s Troop J and more than 60 attendees, many of whom were retired troopers.

Harnish recalled Lapp as a friend. They’d go hunting together in the mountains and discuss cases over beer at Shady’s, a long-gone police bar.

“Bob’s death had quite an impact on our lives. The years and Shady’s were never the same after Bob’s passing,” Harnish said.

Harnish read a list of names of officers who were at the shooting. More are dead than alive.

The Robert D. Lapp Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 66, the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16 and the Pennsylvania State Police presented Peggy Lapp with memorial plaques.

Peggy Lapp said the memorial was honorable. She recalled her late husband as an “unusual policeman.”

“I got letters and cards from prisoners that he had put in prison, saying what a gentleman he was and how well he treated them. He could be funny. He liked to visit the bars and, you know, he had a sense of humor. He was an all-around guy. He loved sports,” she said.

She and Robert Lapp had been married just shy of eight years. She never remarried.

Jeff, who was 3 when his father was killed, went on to become a state parole officer, a career decision, he said, influenced by his father’s line of work.

State Police Cpl. Todd McCurdy, president of the Robert D. Lapp Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, organized the event.

“We celebrate the anniversary every year, at least in a small way, whether it’s sending reminders out or having honorariums at our meetings, but with the 50th coming up, it was a benchmark, so we wanted to do something nice,” McCurdy said afterward.

In his remarks to the audience, McCurdy said he believes in remaining connected.

“Opportunities to bridge the past with the present require a solid foundation that requires us to connect on days such as today to meet each other, to share stories with each other, to develop a face-to-face understanding of what events such as the passing of Trooper Lapp actually meant to those of you who experienced it firsthand,” McCurdy said. “This builds connection from the past that allows us in the present to continue to connect that well into the future. Robert D. Lapp Jr. shall not be forgotten.”

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams also spoke.

She said Lapp embodied a biblical proverb engraved at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.: “The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.”

Adams, who has a picture of the verse in her office, said Lapp and others in law enforcement embody traits of bravery, selflessness and courageousness.

“Whether it be stopping a violent act, patrolling our highways, responding to a citizen in need, or responding to an overdose event — the acts that law enforcement perform every day are so constant that I believe people have started taking the heroic nature of this job for granted,” she said.

Because of that, Adams said, it’s important to commemorate those killed in the line of duty.