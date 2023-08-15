The Lancaster County Toys for Tots program is looking for a new home.

Less than fourth months removed from the Christmas season, local Toys for Tots program coordinator Gil Bixler, 72, says that the organization is looking for a space large enough to fit thousands of toys, as well as distribute those toys to thousands of children in need.

For the past three years, the former Sears Auto Center at 805 Park City Center at the Lancaster city shopping complex served as a landing space for donated toys, as well as the location of the toy giveaways by Toys for Tots volunteers in December.

Bixler said he was told by Park City officials at the beginning of the year that a local church was considering purchasing the space, though they eventually did not acquire it. Then, the furnace stopped working, and to fix it would cost tens of thousands of dollars, according to Bixler.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Toys for Tots, but unfortunately, we won’t be able to accommodate them this year,” said Rachael Gallagher, senior general manager of retail at Brookfield Properties, parent company of Park City Center. “We will continue to look for opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Gallagher said that she and some of her staff have volunteered during previous Toys for Tots gift giveaways and looks forward to taking part this year as well.

With that, Bixler has a specific - albeit early - Christmas wish: A space roughly 15,000 to 20,000 square feet donated by a local company somewhere in Lancaster County. Bixler said that organizations can write off the rent as a tax-deductible gift, in the same way that local companies often donate pallets of potential gifts ranging from Legos to Halloween costumes. Until a new space is found, the Lancaster County Toys for Tots program is renting a previously unused 7,000-square-foot space between Kohl’s and the food court from Park City.

“The importance of finding a new space is to allow the parents to physically come and choose the toys," said Gene Duncan, Bixler’s assistant and chosen successor upon retirement. "Without the place to be able to allow the parents to come and choose the toys, it would end up being whatever is in the boxes. They would have to have volunteers only go off of age and gender.”

Bixler, for his part, does not seem too worried yet. The nonprofit organization is hoping to find a space by the middle of September, but Bixler said he does have “break glass in case of” options if one large space isn’t found, such as subdividing the operation between smaller locations. But more locations means more volunteers, and potentially more headaches.

“This is my 36th year, and there was a lot of people that were with me from the beginning, but they're getting too old to do it,” Bixler said. They can't lift the boxes, they don't have the right cars anymore. So, they’re slowly weeding out.”

Last year, Toys for Tots provided 75,220 toys to 12,109 children in Lancaster County, according to the organization’s website. Bixler said that this year, he is shooting for at least 50,000 toys for 15,000 kids. Despite the short-term status of the temporary headquarters, pallets of boxes are already beginning to crowd the space.

“The bottom line is, if things don’t work out, we can figure something out,” Bixler said. “But my volunteers really like the face time with the clients, and we try to make it a fun event, and I just can’t do it here. Not enough space.”

Get in touch

To contact Gil Bixler regarding the donation of a new space for Toys for Tots, or to inquire about where to donate toys, call 717-368-2045 or email marinegunner4@comcast.net.