Some communities are rescheduling trick-or-treat because rain is forecast.

Trick-or-treat night 2019 throughout Lancaster County is on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

But up to an inch of rain is forecast.

In Lancaster County, the following communities have rescheduled trick-or-treat for Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.:

-- City of Lancaster has rescheduled its trick-or-treat for Friday Nov. 1, from 6 -8 p.m.

-- Columbia Borough has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- Conoy Township has rescheduled its trick-or-treat for Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- East Cocalico Township has rescheduled trick-or-treat to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- East Hempfield has rescheduled trick-or-treat to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- East Lampeter (and Upper Leacock) has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 - 8 p.m.

-- East Petersburg has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- Elizabeth Township has rescheduled trick-or-treat to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

--- Lancaster Township has rescheduled trick-or-treat to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- Manheim Borough has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- Manheim Township has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m..

-- Mount Joy Borough has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- Rapho Township has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- Warwick Township has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- West Cocalico Township has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

-- West Earl Township has rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

At least six municipalities in York County have rescheduled, including Wrightsville and Hallam boroughs. Derry Township in Dauphin County has also rescheduled. Lemoyne in Cumberland County has rescheduled.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Wednesday that there will be no change in its jurisdiction, which includes Clay, Penn and Warwick townships.

Manheim Township police also said trick-or-treat will be rain or shine.

Has trick-or-treat been moved in your community? Let us know and we'll update.