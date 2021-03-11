Smart. Funny. Energetic. Christian. Welcoming. Encouraging. Giving. And caring -- always caring.

That’s how tourism industry icon Pat Burnley was remembered by family members Wednesday during a private memorial service at Highland Presbyterian Church, attended by about 35 people. The service also was streamed on YouTube for the public.

Burnley, who co-founded Kitchen Kettle Foods in 1954 in her garage and led the small operation’s growth into Kitchen Kettle Village, a cornerstone of Lancaster County’s tourism industry, died of natural causes Feb. 19. She was 92.

“My grandmother cared for people. She cared for her family, for her friends, for her employees and for complete strangers. She was the heart and soul of our family and of the business that she helped to build,” said granddaughter Michelle Rondinelli, president of Kitchen Kettle Foods.

“She made sure we never took ourselves too seriously and that we always took the time to listen to those around us and support them to the best of our ability,” she added.

Whether it was opening a leadership retreat by leading the group in calisthenics, starting a tradition of beginning weekly leadership meetings with a joke or singing “Lean on Me” on a bus full of employees returning from a training event, Burnley’s upbeat personality permeated the Intercourse business, Rondinelli said.

“We’ve been leaning on her for a long time and she will be missed,” she said. “But there’s comfort in knowing her spirit is alive and well, both in our personal lives and our professional ones. Her smiling face can still be found around the village and her story will continue to be told for generations to come.”

Her granddaughter Allyson Gibson recalled Burnley’s adventurous side, a trait that led Burnley to raft down a river in Montana, write a book and learn new skills, among many other experiences.

“And she built a village – a literal one – that helped create Lancaster County’s tourism industry. She was always ‘the hostess with the mostest,’ the lady of the house. … May we all welcome every single guest into our lives like she welcomed all to her home and her heart,” Gibson said.

“My cousins, my brother and I are really fortunate to have had her as a role model in our lives,” said her granddaughter Devon Burnley, president of Burnley Enterprises, which owns and operates seven businesses at Kitchen Kettle Village.

“She taught us to work hard. She taught us to persevere, to be friendly and compassionate. She taught us to write things down. But the biggest lesson I’m going to take from my grammy is to not take life so seriously,” said Devon Burnley.

Pat Burnley’s daughter, Kitchen Kettle Village co-owner Joanne Ladley, recalled singing with her mother in the Highland choir for nearly 50 years, “learning and sharing Scripture in a way that touched our heart.”

Ladley said that the words of one of the choir’s anthems, “Recollection of Joy,” seemed especially fitting for the memorial service, as the service was a celebration of her mother’s life and resurrection, not a time of mourning.

Then Ladley read the anthem’s words, which begin, “I thank my God when I remember you, for He has blessed my life with yours. With every prayer of mine for you, I’m filled with joy, for I hold you in my heart. …”

“Pat’s whole life seemed to be filled with joy,” said the Rev. Dr. Roger Rabey, Highland's senior pastor. “She just seemed to enjoy people, having many close and endearing relationships.”