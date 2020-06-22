Editor's Note: The National Weather Service extended the special weather statement until 6:45 p.m.

Lancaster County could see half-inch hail and wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph this evening, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement.

Elizabethtown, Columbia, Mount Joy and Marietta will likely see strong thunderstorms until 6:45 p.m, NWS State College said. Thunderstorms will also past through York County.

The weather service said the storms may "intensify" and encouraged individuals to pay attention to local radio or television stations.

Lancaster County will likely see rain later this week — Tuesday and Wednesday have a slight chance of thunderstorms, the weather service said, as well as Saturday.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny and clear, NWS said.

Temperature highs will be in the mid-to-upper-80s all week.