Lancaster County is anticipating severe thunderstorms, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail exceeding one-inch in diameter Monday afternoon, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service out of State College.

The outlook is coming off another week of poor air quality in the county, with the state Department of Environmental Protection issuing a code red air quality alert last Thursday, which has since downgraded to a code yellow and will likely clear even further during the storms.

The NWS is predicting a 40% chance of showers Tuesday evening and 60% Friday afternoon, with additional passing storms over the weekend. The weather outlook said there is a possibility of high winds and hail briefly Tuesday afternoon.