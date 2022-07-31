Thousands of Lancaster County residents may have been improperly charged fees on civil warrants over a six-year period, and while county courts and law enforcement officials have debated for years whether assessing fees is appropriate, steps are only now underway to stop the practice.

Data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts shows that, since 2016, district courts in the county charged nearly $2.6 million on behalf of the sheriff’s office for arrest and docketing fees related to minor, noncriminal offenses like past-due traffic tickets.

The county’s warrant fee structure, and the Pennsylvania law it is based on, allow the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to charge $30 for an arrest and $9 for submitting paperwork for warrant arrests.

The key issue, court and law enforcement officials agree, is what constitutes an “arrest” and whether the sheriff’s office’s current practice of serving low-level warrants by mail is grounds for charging the arrest fee.

Several Lancaster County residents told LNP | LancasterOnline they never saw an officer when they received warrants. Instead, each said letters arrived in the regular mail informing them that they were subject to warrants for unpaid fines.

Tyler Brandt, a Lititz resident, said he was charged the $39 fee in relation to a traffic offense. But he said no deputy visited him to serve the warrant.

“Nope, we just got a letter in the mail and paid it,” Brandt said.

Columbia resident Samuel Taylor had the same experience. He said he was never visited by a deputy about the warrant he received, “just letters.”

Frances Colondres of East Lampeter Township said any time she receives a warrant, it is in the form of a letter. But it depends on the judge whether she has to pay the $39 fee, she said.

Colondres paid her most recent fine on July 15. She said she was allowed to send someone in her place to make the payment because the court office closed before she got off of work. The judge told her she wasn’t being arrested and told her she could have someone else deliver her check.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said he is working on an update to the way district court warrants are processed, but that he wants to address the system as a whole and not piecemeal. Currently, he noted, each magisterial judge decides independently whether to assess the service fee.

Changing how warrants are served

Before 2016, most low-level warrants were served by elected constables, who earn a flat $25 fee for every warrant served, plus mileage costs. That changed in 2016 when then-President Judge Dennis Reinaker signed an order to shift that work to the sheriff’s office and to transition most low-level district court warrants to being served via mail.

The switch from constables to sheriff’s deputies was made to cut costs and reduce the backlog of outstanding warrants, according to news coverage of Reinaker’s announcement at the time.

Reinaker’s order said the $39 fee would be applied to all warrants regardless of whether contact was made with a deputy. The same order also stated that $30 of the $39 was a fee to be charged for an “arrest.”

According to Ashworth, the Lancaster order was modeled on Westmoreland County’s administrative order on warrant service.

But Westmoreland’s policy has already been called into question by the state Auditor General’s office. In 2017, state auditors informed Westmoreland officials that charging the warrant service fee when a deputy does not serve a warrant is improper. Auditors noted that they couldn’t find documentation that Westmoreland deputies were involved in serving warrants for which fees were charged.

Since he became president judge in 2020, Ashworth said he considered the $39 to be an “administrative fee” for the time and effort deputies put into sending out warrants.

But at a July 18 meeting with county personnel, Ashworth acknowledged that the term “administrative fee” does not appear in statute or in Reinaker’s 2016 order, according to a person at the meeting who was granted anonymity because the person was concerned about professional retaliation.

What is an arrest?

Since “arrest” is key to the county policy and state law, should a service fee be charged for a warrant served by mail and not by a deputy?

Michael Galantino, a Delaware County attorney who provides legal training to magisterial district judges, defines an arrest as “physical restraint,” which could range from being placed in handcuffs to getting pulled over.

“I’ve never seen an arrest be in the form of a letter,” he said. “That wouldn’t be an arrest.”

Scott Albert, who retired from his district court seat earlier this year, said he didn’t charge the fee unless an officer physically served the warrant.

“‘Served’ could be a couple of things, but primarily I think of the situation where a sheriff comes knocking on your door, and they say, ‘I have a warrant,’ and they serve that on you,” Albert said. “That to me is service of the warrant, as opposed to (sending a letter). If no deputy went out to your house and knocked, to me that's not service of the warrant.”

Michael Winters, a Lancaster-based criminal defense attorney, said an arrest doesn’t always require physical custody or being “cuffed and stuffed” into a patrol car. He pointed to a Pennsylvania court case and U.S. Supreme Court case that determined a person was under arrest if an officer intended to or had the ability to physically detain a suspect.

“When we hear the word ‘arrest,’ we typically picture a physical seizure of some kind,” Winters said in an email. “However, a court order such as an arrest warrant directing that a defendant subject themselves to the authority of the court may, at times, be served on that defendant without them ever being physically seized.”

When first asked about the fees on July 14, Ashworth said physical contact between a law enforcement officer and a suspect was “not necessarily” required for the arrest fee to be applied. But one day later, he said a letter “does not constitute an arrest.”

The county is revisiting the order after fees were charged to people who were only mailed a warrant letter, he said.

Ashworth also acknowledged that district judges were divided on the propriety of the fees and that the decision to charge the fees has been “up to the discretion” of the district judges.

Sheriff Chris Leppler also agreed a warrant served by letter is not an arrest.

“Obviously, if you send a letter to someone, that’s not physically arresting them,” he said.

Leppler said he had asked district court judges not to apply the fee on his office’s behalf when only a letter was sent, but that he does not have control over what independently elected judges do. LNP asked for documentation of that directive, but Leppler did not provide any by press time.

County looking to change policy

The 2016 transition to using deputies to serve warrants instead of constables resulted in savings for the county, but the number of outstanding warrants remains roughly the same.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has faced chronic understaffing for years, a fact Commissioner Josh Parsons has noted to argue that much of the low-level warrant service should be returned to the constables.

At a commissioner’s meeting in May, Parsons reiterated this point and said the sheriff’s office had assured him it would not be doing this type of work until the staffing shortage is resolved. That same month, the Sheriff’s Office brought in nearly $30,000 in warrant service fees.

Lancaster county officials, including Ashworth, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino and Sheriff Chris Leppler, met shortly after the May meeting to discuss this and other issues with warrant service, according to emails obtained by LNP|LancasterOnline.

Leppler later responded to a recap of the meeting by acknowledging that the $30 “arrest” fee should not be assessed.

In the meantime, the warrant service fees continue to be charged.

If the policy is discontinued, would it result in refunds for county residents who paid them over the past six years?

“That’s a good question, I don’t know,” Leppler told LNP. “That’s something (the defendant) would have to bring up on their own.”

Leppler said he is not worried that the county is at risk of civil litigation on behalf of people improperly charged.

Galantino believes litigation would be too “costly and timely,” and he said it’s more likely that those charged the $30 fee would file petitions asking for a refund.