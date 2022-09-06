Local governments and organizations in Lancaster County will receive nearly $3.1 million in grants from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to fund conservation projects in a dozen municipalities, the agency announced Tuesday at Clark Nature Preserve in Martic Township.

The grants, which total $90 million for more than 330 projects statewide, are financed by several state tax funds and federal dollars, according to a news release.

The funding represents the largest round of conservation grants in the department’s history, Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said Tuesday. “This really gives us a chance to really expand the opportunity for people to get outdoors,” she said.

In the county, the money will go toward building new or renovating existing parks and trails, as well as protecting wildlife habitat. Lancaster County Conservancy alone will receive $1.46 million to develop a 1-mile loop trail in Clark Nature Preserve, acquire 90 acres for habitat protection and fund Susquehanna Riverlands Conservation Landscape activities.

Here’s a complete list of projects the grants will fund in the county:

– Adamstown Borough, $100,000: Renovate pedestrian walkways and parking area, build plaza, install play equipment and conduct other improvements at Adamstown Community Park.

– Columbia Borough, $116,500: Construct a pedestrian walkway, plaza and parking area, install play equipment and carry out other site improvements at Janson Park.

– East Hempfield Township, $280,200: Development of Noel Dorwart Park to include pedestrian walkways, pedestrian bridge, pavilion, parking area, access drive and other site improvements.

– East Hempfield Township, $293,000: Development of the Little Conestoga Blue-Green Corridor Trail to include construction of approximately 0.52 miles of trail from the Lancaster General Health Campus to Shreiner Station Road and other site improvements.

– Elizabethtown Borough, $30,000: Prepare a development plan for a 23-acre community park.

– Elizabeth Township, $838,000: For the Lancaster County Conservancy to acquire about 90 acres for critical habitat and open space protection and passive recreation.

– Martic Township, $318,637: Development of the Lloyd Clark Universal Access Trail to include construction of approximately 1 mile of a loop trail in the Clark Nature Preserve and other related improvements.

– Mount Joy Borough, $37,500: Prepare a development plan for the 32-acre Little Chiques Park.

– Sadsbury Township, $735,000: Development of the Enola Low Grade Trail to include 3.13 miles of trail from Quaker Church Road to the Chester County line and other site improvements.

– Multiple municipalities, $32,500: Prepare a trail study for the development of about 8 miles of the Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail-Trail in East Cocalico and West Cocalico townships, and Adamstown, Denver and Ephrata boroughs.

– Lancaster and York counties, $300,000: For the Lancaster County Conservancy to coordinate and fund activities of the Susquehanna Riverlands Conservation Landscape, including the 2023 mini-grant program, and facilitate the permanent protection of natural lands and open space, among other activities.