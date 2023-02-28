Lancaster County commissioners today are set to approve a call to architects and engineers to offer up their services for designing what is widely believed to be the county’s largest-ever capital project: a new prison.

The commissioners indicated at a public meeting Tuesday that they would approve a formal request for proposals, a document local governments use to publicly solicit bids for services, at a commissioners meeting today.

County officials did not make the request for proposals available Tuesday, saying they would release it through a legal notice in LNP | LancasterOnline and on a website that publishes government bid requests for vendors, publicpurchase.com.

But officials did outline the process and its timeline. With a formal approval today, county officials said they will release the request for proposals March 9. Those architects, engineers or design firms interested in submitting a proposal have until April 12 to do so. They must also attend a meeting March 22, when county officials will answer questions about its request.

The meeting for interested vendors will take place in the Lancaster County Government Center and will be open to the public, said Linda Schreiner, the county director of purchasing.

Review process

County officials Tuesday outlined for commissioners the review process established for selecting the winning bid.

The process will mostly mirror how the county selected its project manager for the new prison, Miami-based CGL, Schreiner said.

A review committee made up of county officials will evaluate the details of each proposal and rate them, first without any consideration for the bid’s price tag, Schreiner told commissioners.

The county has no estimate on how much the contract for the design phase may cost, Schreiner said.

A past estimate by CGL put the total cost to build the new prison, from planning through design and construction, at $163 million.

The firms with the three highest-ranked proposals will then be asked to make a public presentation at a board of commissioners meeting, where residents can pose questions and provide feedback.

After that public process, the review committee will formally recommend to commissioners which proposal to select, Schreiner said.

Schreiner said the county expects bidders to include partnerships between national and local firms in their plans.

The request for proposals marks the end of the county’s first phase of planning for the new prison, which officials have dubbed the “Lancaster County Correctional Facility” as a working title.

After selecting CGL last year, the county started work on a needs assessment requested by the consultant.

Using demographics, population growth trends and law enforcement data, a statistical model from CGL predicted the county would house about 900 to 950 people in the prison on any given day in 2050. In recent years, the daily population has hovered between 700 and 800.

To the frustration of local criminal justice reform advocates, the needs assessment did not consider how different policies in the courthouse and county government could affect the size of the jailed population.