Lancaster County commissioners say they will approve three more requests for American Rescue Plan Act grants: an extension to the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail in Quarryville, upgrades to Lancaster city surveillance cameras and a mobile unit for emergency responses in Columbia Borough.

The latest ARPA grants, which commissioners will vote on Wednesday, were among six applications the board reviewed at a public meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners indicated they would contribute $200,000 toward Lancaster Safety Coalition’s $2.4 million camera updates, about $120,000 toward Quarryville’s $554,000 trail project and $28,000 for a $40,000 project to create a mobile hub for managing responses to emergencies in Columbia.

The borough cited “protests against the police, larger weather events and large special events” as past examples of such emergencies. Commissioner Josh Parsons said the small request also would benefit the county as a potential western emergency response hub.

Quarryville officials requested $350,000 from the county, but commissioners agreed to a lower amount that is in line with the $120,000 grant they gave Martic Township for a similar project.

The plan in Quarryville calls for a trail extension that would take travelers directly to the borough’s downtown, a way to coax more tourism dollars there.

Three other grant requests did not make the cut because they did not meet federal regulations for the ARPA law, or self-imposed county rules, such as the requirement that the county’s ARPA grants be the last funding needed to greenlight a given project.

Among those was a request from a group of municipal managers who asked for seed money to create a county authority for emergency management services. The authority would oversee a regional EMS service for the northwest portion of the county.

Rural EMS companies across Pennsylvania are struggling to stay open, as their costs grow beyond the reimbursements they receive from health insurance companies.

The three county commissioners said they would like to support the effort, but will wait to do so until the authority is formed.

Broad agreement

Since the board of commissioners opened up some of the county’s $106 million in ARPA funds for grants to outside organizations, the three-member board has shown mostly a united front in awarding grants, as it did Tuesday.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot backed nearly all of his Republican colleagues’ assessments of the six projects. The only disagreement came when Trescot indicated he wanted to award more money to Lancaster Safety Coalition, a nonprofit organization that operates a fleet of surveillance cameras throughout Lancaster city.

The nonprofit regularly provides camera footage to police and county prosecutors.

Republicans Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino said they support the organization, but said its work takes place in only Lancaster city. The two commissioners said they prefer to give the safety coalition less than the $393,000 it requested – about $200,000 for connecting new 4K cameras with 360-degree visibility to the city’s fiber-optic network.

“This project overwhelmingly benefits the city, and we believe in the city, and that’s why we’ve always helped over the years, but their per-capita ARPA amount that they got is something like 10 times what we got, so I think the city needs to do the biggest lift here,” Parsons said, referring to the city’s own $39.5 million ARPA allocation.

The new awards also come as the board looks to complete by year’s end reviews of all 100 grant requests it received for its first round of funding. Deputy Chief Clerk Tammy Moyer, who has been leading a committee of county staff to evaluate the applications based on federal and county guidelines, is set to retire in December.

Commissioners likely will review requests related to affordable housing in one meeting, Moyer said, and will do the same for infrastructure project requests.

According to county data, the ARPA committee received requests for 26 infrastructure-related projects and 20 affordable housing projects.

Commissioners earlier this year cited affordable housing as one type of eligible project in its application form for community ARPA funding requests, but did not single it out as a top priority in public discussions regarding the types of projects they wanted to fund.

A housing shortage, affordable or otherwise, has grown in severity in the county since the onset of the pandemic. A 2021 housing study from the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County estimated Lancaster city alone needed as much as 2,500 more housing units to accommodate its existing population.

To date, the county has committed $29 million in ARPA funds, most for county government operations. Of that, commissioners have approved $8.5 million for outside organizations.