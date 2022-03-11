Lancaster County will host 48 college mock trial teams from across the nation for the 2022 Mock Trial National Championship.

From April 8 to 10, college mock trial teams of six to 10 members will participate in an imitation court trial at the Lancaster County Courthouse. The county has been a long-time supporter of The American Mock Trial Association through hosting regional and opening round championship competitions, but this will be the first time Lancaster hosts at the national level.

“Obviously there will be an economic benefit to the county,” said Grant Keener, chair of the National Championship Tournament Planning Committee and president of the Hempfield School Board. “Total economic benefit to the county at this tournament will approach a quarter million dollars when you think about hotel rooms, incidental services, venue costs, all sorts of things.”

Elizabethtown College will serve as the hosting institution but the college’s mock trial team will not be part of the national championships. Franklin and Marshall College qualified for the opening round championship competitions at George Washington University March this Friday through Sunday.

Each mock trial season the American Mock Trial Association hosts 32 regional competitions and eight opening round championship competitions, according to the association’s website. Approximately 700 teams from over 400 colleges and universities participate in the competitions.

Lancaster County hosted a regional competition in 2013 and the opening round championship competitions in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

“It’s a recognition first of all of how engaged our local bench and bar are in the legal community, and their support of legal education,” Keener said. “It’s a recognition of the benefits that mock trial provides college students in terms of public speaking, argument, writing, team work, networking, all of those things.”

Keener’s involvement with mock trial began in 2007, when he became a pre-law advisor for Drexel University. In that role, he built the program and later hosted tournaments in Philadelphia, State College and Lancaster.