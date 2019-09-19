The Lancaster County Board of Elections will host two public training sessions to show voters with disabilities how the county’s new voting system works.
Following a directive from Gov. Tom Wolf last year, the county purchased new voting equipment in the spring and is implementing it in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
Voters with needs under the Americans with Disabilities Act will now be using a machine that prints a paper ballot, as opposed to the old system of ADA voters using a machine that electronically records the votes.
“The user interface is connected to a ballot printer, which will produce a paper record of the vote to be scanned just like other voter-marked paper ballots,” said Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections.
A demonstration of the equipment will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, in the Viva Centre’s Gamber Auditorium.
Another demonstration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Community Room at Ephrata’s Keystone Villa, 100 N. State St., Ephrata.
To arrange for demonstrations at other locations, contact Wenger at 717-299-8293 or rwenger@co.lancaster.pa.us.