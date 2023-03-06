Lancaster County officials are poised to hire a human resources director after approving a six-figure salary for the new department head.

On Monday, the county salary board approved a $112,500 salary for a new HR director to replace Michelle Gallo, who left to take the same position at Chester County.

Chief Clerk Larry George declined to share the identity of the new director, saying the individual had not officially accepted the job offer. But he said he likely could reveal the person’s name today.

The new director will earn substantially more than the previous one, Gallo, whose salary was $87,990 at the time of her departure in December. The Chester County HR director now makes

$132,500 a year.

During Gallo’s tenure, the board of commissioners approved several modifications to collective bargaining agreements with public-sector unions representing sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers and clerical staff in some county offices. The agreements included wage increases and retention bonuses.

Gallo oversaw the county’s HR department during a challenging period. By the time she was hired, the coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated the existing staffing shortages various departments were facing.

The county HR department last year undertook a comprehensive study of employee pay, comparing the wages and salaries for Lancaster County workers with those of people working similar jobs in other Pennsylvania counties. The study also consulted Bureau of Labor Statistics data on private sector employers.

The study contributed to an effort by county officials to establish a $15-an-hour minimum wage for county employees, affecting about 200 of the county’s roughly 1,650 workers.

The study also led to a major overhaul of how the county classifies job experience levels and merit-based bonuses.