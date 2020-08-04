A decision on whether or not the public can listen into Lancaster County’s police communications is expected this week.

A robust debate among Lancaster County commissioners and community stakeholders is expected at Tuesday morning’s commissioners’ work session, and a decision could come then or at Wednesday’s formal meeting of the commissioners.

Reversing the county’s 2017 decision to encrypt police communications was suggested by Democrat Commissioner Craig Lehman in June, one of several reforms he proposed in direct response to Black Lives Matter protests ignited by the death of George Floyd.

The plan to end encryption is opposed by local law enforcement groups, but Lehman’s two fellow commissioners, both Republicans, have not yet indicated exactly where they stand.

Reversing the 2017 decision would be an administrative action and does not technically require a vote, but Lehman has asked for a vote.

The encryption issue

In 2017, the prior board of commissioners, consisting of Commissioner Josh Parsons, Lehman and now former Commissioner Dennis Stuckey, directed Lancaster County-Wide Communications to encrypt police transmissions, preventing the general public from hearing the communications.

The thinking behind the move - which Parsons and Stuckey favored and Lehman opposed - was the change would protect police from ambushes and secure personal information about crime victims and witnesses. That view was championed by former West Hempfield Township police Chief Mark Pugliese I, who at the time was head of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association.

“It’s not unusual for officers to be ambushed these days,” he said at the time. “We’re not getting that so much in Lancaster County, but ... we only have to look at the news to see what’s happening around the world.”

Some fire associations at the time opposed or were lukewarm to the idea, saying encryption would be a disadvantage because firefighters often get information about an emergency scene they are called to more quickly and thoroughly by listening to police radio.

What the stakeholders say

Mike Weaver, who heads Lancaster County-Wide Communications, said that decryption would cost roughly $100,000, which Lehman said he would happily spend.

Lehman believes the move would promote transparency and eliminate a policy that could damage public trust in police.

Parsons, who chairs the board, said in 2017 he voted in favor of encryption “largely on the (Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association’s) credibility,” but that trust in that group has now been broken. He said the group lost credibility because of the position it took during a dispute last year between the commissioners’ office and former District Attorney Craig Stedman involving access to drug forfeiture financial records following LNP | LancasterOnline's reporting on a vehicle leased by Stedman.

The spat between the association and the commissioners continued for several months, with various letters being traded accusing Parsons of misusing his position and claims that the association had been "used" by Stedman.

As a result, Parsons has indicated he is open to changing his stance on encryption.

Ray D’Agostino, Stuckey’s replacement and the newest member of the board, has not yet expressed an opinion.

East Earl Police Chief Kevin McCarthy, president of the chiefs of police association, said in June, “if that’s the decision of the board, that (decryption) will create more transparency, I’ll agree with you.” He is expected to come to Tuesday’s meeting with further input from the association’s members.

District Attorney Heather Adams, who took office this year, said she thought the 2017 decision was the correct one, citing a court rule that restricts some confidential information as well as restrictions on confidential information in the state’s open-records law.

The Lancaster branch of the Fraternal Order of Police is strongly opposed to the move, citing officer safety in a June press release.

“If the police radio encryption decision is reversed by our county commissioners, greater harm will come to our citizens and our police officers who are under constant scrutiny and are trying their best to serve the citizens, victims, and witnesses with what is currently available to them,” the release read. “This very important tactical tool is an essential resource for officer safety and deployment during an incident and should not be taken away."