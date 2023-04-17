Lancaster County’s elections office will send corrected mail-in ballots to 19,000 voters after an error was discovered on the ballot mailed last week. The ballot error is expected to be announced by county officials later today.

The same error was made in ballots sent to Democrats and Republicans for the state Superior Court primary race: Instead of directing voters to select two candidates in the race, the ballot incorrectly said to pick just one candidate.

Three candidates are running in the Democratic primary for Superior court: Jill Beck, Patrick Dugan and Timika Lane; two Republicans are running in the primary, Maria Battista and Harry F. Smail Jr.

Any mail-in voter who already received a ballot in the mail will get a new, corrected ballot. Any erroneous ballots already sent back will be voided, according to a county official familiar with the matter but who does not have authority to speak publicly ahead of an official announcement from the county.

Erin Gibson, a Democratic committee member who is campaign-managing her party’s slate of school board members for Warwick School District, said Monday she came across the mistake Friday morning when she reviewed a sample ballot available on the county elections website. That was around 10:30 a.m., she said.

Soon after, Gibson said, the erroneous sample ballot was no longer available on the elections website.

Later today, county officials will issue a news release on the mistake and describe what the mistake will mean for affected voters.

The mistake could confuse mail-in voters and present a hurdle for candidates, Gibson said. Campaigns have been spending hard-to-come-by fundraising dollars to raise voter awareness and to explain the complicated primary ballot in which dozens of candidates in both parties have cross-filed to run in both party primary ballots.

“Our concern here is that people will receive that first ballot, fill it out, send it back, think they’ve done their civic duty, and then when they receive that replacement ballot in a week or two, they will think it’s junk mail or a scam, and throw it in the trash, and their (first ballot) won’t be counted,” Gibson said.

Gibson said Warwick Democrats were planning to use copies of a sample ballot to educate voters on how to sort through the long list of cross-filed candidates and understand how the races will be presented on the ballot.

In past election cycles, Gibson said, party officials could view a sample ballot before they were printed and sent to voters. This time, she said, that didn’t happen.

The Warwick Democrat on Monday also shared with LNP | LancasterOnline an automated notice from the Pennsylvania Department of State to a voter informing them that their ballot has been received and canceled: “Your ballot has been received by LANCASTER County on 04/17/2023,” the automated email reads. “Your ballot status has been updated to canceled because a replacement ballot has been issued.”

Mail-in voters can receive automated updates about their ballot status by email or text if they included in their voter registration a valid email or mobile phone number.

The story will be updated.