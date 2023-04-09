The family of a 17-year-old who died in a crash Thursday in Berks County has identified him.

Antonio J. Chaves, of Paradise, was a senior at Pequea Valley High School and a member of its football and wrestling teams, his family wrote in a draft obituary. In addition to those sports, he enjoyed lifting weights and being with friends.

A memorial Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Shivery Funeral Home at 3214 Lincoln Highway East in Paradise.

He is survived by his parents, David Chaves and Kelly Gawrys; his brother, Sebastian Chaves; and grandparents, Raymond and Susan Gawrys, of Paradise, and Louis and Gloria Chaves, of Modena, Chester County, his family wrote.

Chaves was on Route 183 in Bern Township, Berks County, with a girl from Schuylkill County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when the car they were in crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a box truck, CBS21 reported.

Both teens died of their injuries at a nearby hospital, CBS21 reported. The crash was still under investigation Saturday.