A Manheim Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl over several months last year, when police said he also exchanged electronic messages with her about the abuse.

Carlos Almodovar Jr., 26, has been charged with five felonies, according to court documents filed by East Hempfield Township police.

Police said Almodovar was 25 years old when he sexually assaulted the teen, who told investigators he knew it was illegal.

“She … stated that he knew she was only 15 years of age,” police wrote in charging documents.

According to police, the assaults were first reported in November, but the teen told investigators that she and Almodovar first had sexual contact in September.

Through December, Almodovar continued to message the teen through an electronic application called Padlet, police said. Some of the messages used sexual language and referenced ongoing, secret meet-ups between Almodovar and the teen, according to investigators.

At least one message included a discussion of what needed to be done to “avoid getting caught,” police said.

Almodovar has been charged with one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16, corruption of a minor and statutory sexual assault, as well as two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, according to online court documents.

Almodovar was arraigned last week before District Judge Brian E. Chudzik. He’s in Lancaster County Prison unable to post $500,000 in cash bail, according to court documents online Monday evening.

