Increased testing and a larger portion of tests turning out positive for COVID-19 have pushed Lancaster County to the state’s stop slot in the rate of new coronavirus cases for the past week.

Lancaster County had 385 new cases of COVID-19 June 23-29, giving it a rate of 71 per 100,000 residents for the week, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data shows. That was the highest rate among the state’s 67 counties and was more than twice the statewide rate of 30 new cases per 100,000 over the seven-day period.

Dauphin County was second, at 58, followed by Philadelphia, at 50.

While testing increased in the past week, so did the portion of tests that turned out positive for COVID-19. Lancaster’s positive rate of 7.9% for June 23-29 ranked it third in the state and was well above the statewide rate of 4.5% over the seven days.

In terms of testing volume per capita, Lancaster ranked ninth among counties for the week, at 896 tests per 100,000 residents, up from 603 the week before.

Here are the top 10 counties in the rates of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for June 23-29, along with their rate the prior week of June 16-22. The statewide rate was 30 in the past week, up from 24 in the prior week.

1) Lancaster: 71 (up from 46 the prior week)

2) Dauphin: 58 (up from 56)

3) Philadelphia: 50 (up from 45)

4) Lebanon: 49 (down from 50)

5) Allegheny: 35 (up from 11)

6) Lehigh: 35 (down from 36)

7) Montgomery: 35 (up from 23)

8) Sullivan: 33 (up from zero)

9) Lackawanna: 32 (up from 12)

10) Bedford: 31 (up from 29)

And here are the 10 counties that had the highest rates of positive results among those who were tested in the past week. The statewide rate was 4.5%, up from 4.1% the prior week.

1) Sullivan: 10.0% (up from zero the prior week)

2) Dauphin: 8.9% (up from 7.3%)

3) Lancaster: 7.9% (up from 7.7%)

4) Philadelphia: 6.7% (up from 5.5%)

5) York: 6.6% (down from 8.4%)

6) Lebanon: 6.6% (down from 9.1%)

7) Bedford: 6.0% (down from 7.9%)

8) Allegheny: 6.0% (up from 2.5%)

9) Washington: 5.2% (up from 1.7%)

10) Lehigh: 5.1% (unchanged)