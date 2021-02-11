Lancaster County has hit another grim milestone in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 900 deaths from COVID-19.

The county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, on Thursday reported several new deaths, bringing the total loss of life to 902 since the pandemic’s first death here on March 26.

December was the worst month, with 207 deaths, and the pace has been a bit lower in the new year. There were 143 deaths here in January, and 41 so far this month.

Eighty-six percent of those who have died here were ages 70 or older, and many have been residents of long-term care facilities. Fifty-five of the county's 60 municipalities have had at least one COVID-19 death, and 22 municipalities have had 10 or more deaths.

The hardest-hit communities have been Lancaster Township, with 154 deaths; Manheim Township, with 86; and Lititz, with 56.

Ninety-one percent of the local victims have been white, 5% Hispanic, 2% Black and 1% Asian, according to the coroner's data.

At the start of this week, the county had recorded 60 COVID-19 deaths over the most recent 14-day period, down from a peak of 112 deaths over 14 days in mid-December.

The rate of hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases have also been trending downward, increasing the likelihood that the pace of deaths will slow further if people continue to practice precautions, including masking, social distancing and hand washing.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals is down 40% from its December peak of 164, and stood at 98 on Thursday. The daily number of new cases here has averaged 294 over the two weeks ended Thursday, down 28% from 408 at the mid-December peak.

The declines in the rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are providing some signs of hope to Lancaster County amid disappointingly slow rollouts of coronavirus vaccines.

Nearly two months after the first shot was administered here, fewer than 7% of the county’s adults had been partially vaccinated as of Wednesday and fewer than 3% were fully vaccinated with two doses, according to the state Department of Health.

At that pace, it would take the rest of the year to finish the job. But county officials are making plans for a mass vaccination site that could — if enough vaccine is available — complete the vaccination of most or all of the estimated 432,000 county residents age 16 or older by the end of June.