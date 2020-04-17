Nearly a month after a local hospital disclosed it was treating its first coronavirus patient, Lancaster County has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there have been 1,030 cases in Lancaster County and 29,441 statewide since the crisis began last month.

The department also confirmed that Pennsylvania’s cases have been greatly concentrated in the state’s southeast, that more males than females have died, and that — based on limited data on race — African-Americans have been affected disproportionately.

Here are 6 takeaways from the health department’s Friday report:

1) TEST RESULTS: The department has begun listing the number of tests performed in each county. It reported that 6,247 people have been tested for coronavirus in Lancaster County, and 1,030 have tested positive. That 16.5% positive rate is lower than the 20% average statewide. The number of people tested here amounts to 1.1% of the county's population.

2) DEATHS: The department continues to lag well behind Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, in the number of deaths reported. Diamantoni said Friday that 85 people here have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, up four from 81 on Thursday. The department of health lists 35 deaths here, up two from Thursday. By Diamantoni’s count, deaths here are equal to 8.3% of diagnosed cases and amount to the highest per capita rate in the state, at 15.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

3) REGIONAL IMPACT: The regional impact of the pandemic has varied greatly in Pennsylvania. Of the state’s 29,206 confirmed coronavirus cases, 62% have been in the state’s Southeast, 25% in the Northeast, 6% each in the southwest and southcentral, 2% in the northcentral and less than 1% in the northwest.

4) MALE/FEMALE: More females than males have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but more males have died. Females have accounted for 53% of cases, and males 46%. But 420 males have died from the disease, compared to 331 females. That makes the fatality rate 3.1% for males and 2.1% for females.

5) RACE DATA: Despite a requirement that race be included in testing reports, only a quarter of test results in Pennsylvania have included that information, according to department.

Of the total positive test results, 74% did not include race, 17% were white, 8% were African American and less than 1% were Asian. Among the 756 reported deaths, 50% of the reports did not indicate race, 36 percent were white, 12% were African American and 1% were Asian.

Pennsylvania is about 76% white and 11% African American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, so based on the limited testing data, African Americans account for a disproportionately high number of cases and deaths.

While it included limited data on race, the health department said there was very little data provided in test results on ethnicity, and it did not list any of that data in its report.

6) NURSING HOMES: The department lists 18 nursing homes and personal care homes in Lancaster County that have reported 285 total cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths. Of the total cases, 223 cases were residents and 52 were employees.