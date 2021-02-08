COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania -- including in Lancaster County -- continued to increase last week, as the state gained just over 27,000 new cases.

Over 1,600 of those cases came from Lancaster County. The county now sits at 40,175 total cases to date, surpassing the 40,000 mark on Sunday.

Here's a look at the weekly COVID-19 data from Pennsylvania and Lancaster County. All of the data was gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 update

Lancaster County reported 1,690 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 7, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The biggest spike in cases occurred on Sunday, Feb. 7, when the county's COVID-19 case count grew by 377. The lowest increase of the week came on Wednesday, Feb. 3, when the county gained 170 new cases.

The death toll in Lancaster County grew by 35 from Feb. 1 to 7, bringing the total to 890 to date. The largest spike of deaths fell on Thursday, Feb. 4, when the county gained 10 COVID-19 deaths.

Here's a look at the daily case and death count from Feb. 1 to 7.

Hover over the data points to get exact counts for each day.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania reported 27,097 new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 1 and 7, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The largest increase of cases fell on Sunday, Feb. 7, where the state gained 4,717 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Feb. 1, the state gained 2,854 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest one-day increase of the week for the state.

From Feb. 1 to 7, the COVID-19 death toll in Pa. grew by 806, leaving the total at 22,467 deaths to date. Monday, Feb. 1, saw the smallest death total with 26 reported by the Pa. Department of Health. On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Pa. Department of Health reported 157 deaths in the state, marking the largest one-day increase of the week.

Here's a look at the daily case and death count in Pa. from Feb. 1 to 7.

Hover over the data points to get exact counts for each day.